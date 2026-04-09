Fremont Theater approved to reopen following damage to iconic sign

The historic Fremont Theater can reopen to the public as of Wednesday, April 8 according to officials with the City of San Luis Obispo.

This comes weeks after being closed due to safety concerns from their sign that was damaged during a winter storm.

City officials say an engineer evaluated the damaged sign and determined the building is safe.

The City’s Community Development Department staff reviewed the evaluation and reinstated the building’s Certificate of Occupancy, effective April 8.

This comes after the City halted events at the venue temporarily due to safety concerns that were raised.

The City also announced they will reopen the adjacent sidewalk as of April 8.

“We appreciate the community’s patience as we worked with the property owner to safely reopen the Fremont Theater and surrounding area,” said Community Development Director Timothea Tway. “We will continue working closely with the property owner to ensure the exterior of the Fremont Theater is repaired safely and in a way that preserves its historic character.”

Last week, Monterey Street in front of the theater was reopened after it was also determined to be safe.

During repair work pedestrians can use the pedestrian tunnels installed on the sidewalk in front of the Fremont Theater.

According to city crews lighting and security cameras have been installed for additional safety precautions.