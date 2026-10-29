Fremont Theater hosts 30th anniversary screening of Yes: Keys to Ascension film

The Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo hosted an anniversary screening of Yes: Keys to Ascension on Oct. 28, a film capturing the band’s reunion shows in 1996.

Thirty years ago, the original members of the band reunited for three nights, and San Luis Obispo’s Fremont Theater was chosen to host the concerts.

Footage from those three nights was turned into the film Keys to Ascension, featuring performances of iconic songs such as “Roundabout” and “Starship Trooper” at the Fremont.

“Well, just having a band like that, you know, a huge one of the world’s leading rock bands at the time here in San Luis Obispo, living here, playing here, recording here, it was pretty special. People came from all over the world to see the show,” said attendee Dave Schaechtel.

Lead singer and local John Anderson was also in the audience for the screening.

The movie was only shown at the Fremont Theater on the same day it was released 30 years ago.