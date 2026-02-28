Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fremont Theater is closed again due to public safety concerns

A photo by SLO City Fire shows the top portion of the Fremont sign missing and debris on the ground below
The Fremont Theater is closed again due to safety concerns. On an Instagram post, the city of San Luis Obispo said the theater will be closed until its damaged sign can be evaluated by an engineer.

A few weeks prior, a piece of the iconic sign fell during a winter storm. According to city officials, the property owner is working to relocate events.

The city said the sidewalk will also be closed until the sign is deemed safe; however, nearby businesses will remain open.

The theater will stay closed until further notice.

