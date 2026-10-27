Gas leak prompts shelter-in-place order and street closures in San Luis Obispo

A gas leak in downtown San Luis Obispo has prompted a shelter-in-place order and several street closures as crews work to isolate the leak according to our Community Reporter Chloe Decas.

The leak was first reported around 11 a.m. by SoCalGas. According to SLO City Emergency Manager Joe Little about 100 people in the 900 block of Monterey Street are under a shelter-in-place order.

Crews are on scene working to isolate the leak, a process expected to take several hours. The public is being asked to avoid the area while crews continue their work.

Osos Street is closed from Palm to Higuera streets, and Morro Street is also closed from Palm to Higuera streets. Urban Kitchen is expected to remain closed for the rest of the day.

The gas leak comes about three weeks after another leak was reported in downtown San Luis Obispo.

This is a developing story we'll have more updates as we learn new information.