Gas leak reported in Downtown San Luis Obispo on Saturday

Emergency Manager Joe Little with the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department confirmed crews responded to a report of a strong natural gas smell on Saturday.

The report came in at 4:15 p.m. on Court Street. Little says it was near a previous natural gas leak.

Upon arrival, crews confirmed natural gas in the area and reported it to SoCal Gas.

Due to the leak, one business was closed as a precaution. Officials say they do not have further information at this time.

This is the fourth gas leak reported in Downtown San Luis Obispo in just more than one month.