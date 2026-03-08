Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
German writers share stories at SLO literary event

Two young German writers said their experiences with writing and culture at a free public reading on Saturday at the San Luis Obispo County History Center.

The event was part of "On the Road," a literary exchange organized bt the Goethe-Institute, celebrating the long-standing partnership between San Luis Obispo High School and Eberhard-Ludwigs Gymnasium in Stuttgart.

Featured writers Louise Kenn and Mucahit Turk are recognized for their work in poetry, prose, and the arts.

The reading was then followed bt a reception and a discussion

