Get gift cards to shop in San Luis Obispo

The City of San Luis Obispo is bringing back its popular Buy Local Bonus program beginning Black Friday, November 28.

Shoppers who spend $100 or more at small, local SLO retailers can earn a $25 gift card to another local business while supplies last.

City Manager Whitney McDonald says the program is a win-win. “If you plan to buy gifts this holiday season, why not get rewarded and support the local economy? This pro-business program is a direct investment in the local economy that is wildly successful each year. Shoppers get rewarded for buying local, small businesses get to welcome new customers during the holiday season, and dollars stay in our community to bolster the economy,” said McDonald.

To qualify, participants must bring itemized receipts totaling at least $100 to the San Luis Obispo Visitor Center at Morro and Monterey Street in downtown SLO.

Qualifying shoppers can choose from a selection of gift cards from local retailers, restaurants, and service providers. Each person can earn the bonus up to three times through Christmas Eve.

The City reports that from 2020 to 2024, more than 13,000 shoppers turned in receipts totaling nearly $3.7 million in local spending, generating over $4.2 million in economic impact.

Shoppers can visit any small, locally owned retailer in SLO to qualify, though receipts from big box stores, drugstores, groceries, lodging, and gas stations are excluded.

More information is available at https://www.slocity.org/living/support-local/buy-local-bonus.