Get ready for SLO Clean-Up Week next week

San Luis Obispo’s Summer Clean-Up Week is next week, June 22-26. During this week, San Luis Obispo residents can dispose of additional waste or unwanted bulky items that can’t be donated, sold, reused or fit in the regular trash bin.
Here's how to participate:
Call ahead to schedule a FREE bulky item pickup. For oversized items such as furniture and appliances, customers in single-family homes can schedule one free bulky item pickup and customers in multi-family complexes can schedule up to four free per complex. Additional pickups are available at 50% off the regular rate.
To schedule, account holders must call San Luis Garbage at (805) 543-0875 by Friday, June 19, 2026.
- Set out up to six extra bags of trash for free. During Clean-Up Week, customers in single-family homes can also set out up to six additional 32-gallon trash bags next to their collection containers on their designated collection day at no cost.
- Do not dispose of hazardous waste. Items containing hazardous materials should not be placed in the trash, recycling, or organics containers for collection. Dispose of these items for free by visiting the Cold Canyon Household Hazardous Waste Facility or visit the SLO County Integrated Waste Management Authority’s website for additional disposal options.
- Donate your items! All items collected during Clean‑Up Week are landfilled, so this program should be used for items that can no longer be donated, sold, repaired or reused. Before scheduling a bulky item pickup, consider giving usable items a second life. To see local donation locations, visit the city’s donation webpage.
Placing items on the curb or roadway without scheduling a bulky item pickup is illegal and may result in a citation.
For more information or to schedule a bulky item pickup, call San Luis Garbage at (805) 543-0875 or visit SanLuisGarbage.com.