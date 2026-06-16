Get ready for SLO Clean-Up Week next week

Call ahead to schedule a FREE bulky item pickup. For oversized items such as furniture and appliances, customers in single-family homes can schedule one free bulky item pickup and customers in multi-family complexes can schedule up to four free per complex. Additional pickups are available at 50% off the regular rate.

To schedule, account holders must call San Luis Garbage at (805) 543-0875 by Friday, June 19, 2026.

