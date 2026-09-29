Giants broadcaster Mike Krukow honored during retirement ceremony at Oracle Park

Legendary San Francisco Giants broadcaster and former MLB player Mike Krukow was honored during a heartwarming retirement ceremony following the team's final regular-season game on September 27.

During the post-game ceremony, Krukow was joined by fellow Giants colleagues, who thanked him for his time with the team.

“It's gonna be hard not seeing you at the ballpark every day. You are one of the greatest and most important Giants of all time,” said former Giants catcher Buster Posey.

Krukow, who spent the last 36 years in the broadcast booth, originally kicked off his professional baseball career after his junior year at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

He spent three years pitching for the Mustangs, where he claimed the school’s best career earned run average at 1.94, a record that still stands to this day, according to Cal Poly Athletics.

After his time on the Central Coast, Krukow made his Major League debut with the Chicago Cubs in 1976. There, he played for six years before moving to the Philadelphia Phillies and eventually landing a spot with the San Francisco Giants.

Following his career on the mound, Krukow moved into a sportscasting career, forming the “Kruk and Kuip” sportscasting duo alongside former Giants teammate Duane Kuiper.

During the ceremony at Oracle Park, it was announced that the booth where the duo had spent years behind the microphone would be named the “Kruk and Kuip Broadcast Booth.”

In the final moments of the ceremony, Krukow signed off with a message to fans.

“As I sit here before you today, we can say one more time, ‘We are the Giants! We are San Francisco! And we will never forget you!’”