Good Boy diner opens at old Frank's Famous Hotdogs location

A new restaurant called Good Boy has opened up in San Luis Obispo, taking over the Frank’s Famous Hotdogs location.

The new owner of Good Boy also owns Nate’s on Marsh. The menu will feature classic diner favorites such as burgers, hot dogs, fries, onion rings, and soft-serve ice cream.

Frank’s Hotdogs was owned by the late Toney Breault, who passed away in January of 2026. He also owned F. McLintock’s Saloon and Dining House.

Good Boy opened over the weekend of October 3 and is located at the corner of California Boulevard and Monterey Street.