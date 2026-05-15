Goshi opens second San Luis Obispo location

A popular Japanese sushi restaurant is officially open at a new location in San Luis Obispo.

After much anticipation, Sushi Goshi held its grand opening Wednesday at SLO Public Market.

The restaurant serves authentic Japanese cuisine, such as sushi and sashimi.

It's open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for lunch and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner. It's closed on Sundays and Mondays.

According to their social media account, the new location will mainly serve special fish and will not be selling alcoholic beverages until further notice.

The restaurant's original location, Izakaya Goshi, remains open at the Creamery in downtown San Luis Obispo.

