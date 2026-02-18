GPS monitoring data links sexual assault suspect to San Luis Obispo robbery, police say

Data from a GPS monitoring device helped police arrest a San Luis Obispo burglary suspect this week, according to the department.

San Luis Obispo police say the robbery happened early Monday morning at the Chevron gas station on the 3100 block of Broad Street.

Officers say a man wearing a clown mask used a knife to threaten the clerk and took cash from the register before taking off.

Using video surveillance from the gas station, police say they were able to identify the suspect as Steven Gabriel Huerta.

They add that he was on parole for sexual assault and wearing a GPS ankle monitor at the time of the robbery. Data from the device reportedly linked him to the location at the time.

Huerta was arrested Monday afternoon on suspicion of robbery and a parole violation, which are both felonies.

He is being held in San Luis Obispo County Jail without bail. Police say he will remain in custody while his case proceeds through the court.