Grammy-nominated Jewel to perform at the PAC in April

On April 6, four-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, author and mental health pioneer, Jewel, will perform to help raise money for the Foundation for the Performing Arts Center, which puts on free concerts and programs for kids and other members of the community.

“Getting a name like Jewel is a dream come true," said FPAC Executive Director Kristin Hoover.

Both Hoover and title sponsor John Couch of Couch Family Wines and one of the original Apple Computers employees, have been working on bringing the artist to San Luis Obispo for over a year; a feat that was only made possible thanks to Couch's friendship with the multi-faceted artist.

“Jewel is a good friend, so it's always nice to see her and spend some time with her, but I'm excited for the community,” Couch said.

The concert will also serve as the official grand opening of the first phase of the Trust Automation Plaza, which now provides additional seating, landscaping, trees, concrete and pavers, lights and cinematic lighting in front of the PAC. The construction for phase one started in the fall of 2023.

This is the first time the foundation has ever had a benefit concert and it expects the anticipated high turnout will help provide funds to help support all of the future programs and costs.

“When we can provide the performing arts to youth, to people in the community who might not otherwise be able to buy a ticket and [make it] welcoming to people in all aspects of our community, that is our mission. That is our goal,” Hoover said.

The concert will begin with the grand opening of the PAC Plaza at 4 p.m. followed by an all-acoustic performance from Jewel at 7:30 p.m. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets range from $77-$297 and are available at pacslo.org.

The second phase of the plaza, which includes an outdoor theater, has yet to have a timeline.