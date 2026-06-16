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Grizzly Youth Academy cadets collect record peanut butter donation

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KSBY
Grizzly Youth Academy cadets donated 750 pounds of peanut butter to the SLO Food Bank on Monday, June 15, 2025.
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Cadets from the Grizzly Youth Academy in San Luis Obispo are proving that a little peanut butter can go a long way.

The cadets teamed up with the SLO Food Bank to help fight hunger on the Central Coast, and their efforts ended up breaking a record.

They collected more than 750 pounds of peanut butter, more than any previous class of Grizzly Youth cadets.

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The peanut butter will be distributed through the food bank's network to help support people facing food insecurity.

"Peanut butter is, you know, beloved by so many people and also easy to eat, so even with some older adults who might have dental challenges and things like that, peanut butter is one of those phenomenal ways to continue getting essential protein in their diet." said Molly Kern, SLO Food Bank CEO.

The academy's student council organized the drive, giving cadets the opportunity to take the lead on a project focused on community service.

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