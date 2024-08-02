Guy Fieri's 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' to feature Petra in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo's Petra is receiving attention on a national level.

The local restaurant will be showcased on the Food Network tomorrow at 6 p.m.

Petra scored a feature on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" which is hosted by Guy Fieri.

Todd Aburashed owns the family-run business and spoke with a KSBY reporter about his experience with Fieiri and other members of the Food Network crew.

He said Fieri's team looked into Petra for roughly a month before coming into the restaurant to try their food.

Aburashed mentioned that the show was likely drawn to Petra because they make everything from scratch, use exclusively halal meat, and have a diverse menu ranging from pizza to more traditional Mediterranean foods.

Fieri was especially interested in Petra's chicken garlic pizza and tri-tip, according to Aburashed.

"This means a lot to us, and to SLO, too," said the restaurant's owner.

Aburashed is hopeful that the country-wide recognition will attract visitors to San Luis Obispo and help garner support for other local businesses.

He told KSBY that he would like to thank the community for standing with Petra and called San Luis Obispo "a great place to own a business."

You can tune into the Food Network on Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. to view Petra's episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."