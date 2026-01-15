Habitat for Humanity challenges community to 'ReStore' old furniture pieces

Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo County is inviting the community to get creative with its ReStore-It Challenge.

Participants will be asked to purchase a $20 piece of furniture from either of Habitat's ReStore locations in Paso Robles or San Luis Obispo and transform it into something new or refreshed. The community will then vote on their favorite pieces, and the winner will be announced as part of Habitat SLO's Earth Day celebration on April 18.

"Our big goal is, obviously, number one is to try to keep as much stuff out of the landfill, so it's just a good way for people to see what you can take from an old piece of furniture and turn it into, to put it back into people's homes instead of going to the landfill," explained Stephanie Wright, ReStore Operations Manager.

All entries must be returned to the Habitat for Humanity ReStore by April 1 to be part of the competition.

Visit the SLO ReStore at 2790 Broad Street or the Paso Robles ReStore at 844 9th Street for more information.

