Habitat for Humanity SLO connects local builders through Builders Brew event

Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo County launched a new summer event series to bring together the building and design community.

Builders Brew gatherings began on Monday evening at San Luis Obispo ReStore. Organizers said the happy hour meetings help connect local builders with the non-profit's mission.

Attendees also got to learn about a program keeping vulnerable neighbors safe at home. Anthony Overton, the Chief Executive Officer of Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo County, shared, "We use materials from the store all the time to help support seniors and those individuals that are struggling with home repairs that they couldn't do otherwise. So the materials in the store really help also also bolster that program, making sure not only that everybody has a decent place to live but they get to continue to live in the community they love."

If you are interested in attending a gathering in the future and want to register for one, you can head to habitatslo.org