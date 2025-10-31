Halloween festivities light up Downtown SLO farmers market

Halloween festivities made a comeback at the Downtown San Luis Obispo Farmers Market. Families enjoyed a Trick-or-Treat Trail, collecting candy from local businesses and market vendors, and kids competed in a costume contest with prizes for different age groups. The night also featured a “Scary-oke!” karaoke contest at Chorro and Higuera, giving participants a chance to win cash prizes.

Lucas Thompson, who showed up dressed as Wall-E, said, “I really like Wall-E and this movie, so I decided, why not dress up as him and stuff. So I told my parents to dress me up… and stuff.”

Community members in costume browsed more than 120 vendors at tonight’s weekly Farmers Market