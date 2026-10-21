Halloween safety zone returns to San Luis Obispo with fines up to $1,000

Ahead of the Halloween festivities the San Luis Obispo Police Department is reminding the community that the city’s Halloween safety enhancement zone will soon take effect, which will increase fines for several violations.

The first enforcement period begins at midnight Friday, October 23, and will run through 7 a.m. Monday, October 26. A second round of enforcement will run from midnight Thursday, October 29, through 7 a.m. Monday, November 2.

During the safety enhancement zone, fines are doubled for violations including noise, unruly gatherings, public urination, open containers and dangerous or deadly weapons. Fines for these violations range from $700 to $1,000.

The San Luis Obispo City Council amended the city's safety enhancement zone ordinance back in 2024 for Halloween and St. Patrick's Day. City officials said the changes came as public safety agencies observed increasingly dangerous party behavior surrounding the holidays.

Police say they will increase staffing during the enforcement periods and take a proactive approach to address any unsafe behavior.