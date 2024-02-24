Harlem Globetrotters dazzle in front of packed crowd at Cal Poly

A packed house at the Mott Athletic Center meant plenty of fans of all ages — grinning from ear to ear — cheering on the famed Harlem Globetrotters on the California leg of their 2024 North American Tour.

“Regardless of a day that we have or may have come out to see different families, different kids," Globetrotter Diesel Kirkendoll explained. "Those smiles that we get, those engaging laughs, those engaging stories, I think that keeps it fresh."

While the players and team got their energy from the crowd, it was the dazzling warm-up routines, in-game action and incredible showmanship that super fan Finn got to experience being chosen to shoot in front of the crowd to be dubbed the ultimate Harlem Globetrotter super fan.

“I was very pressured, and I knew I wouldn't be the best super fan if I didn't make it so I did make it," Finn said. "It was the greatest moment of my life.”

For players like high-flying Kirkendoll and others, visiting the Central Coast was a highlight destination along the Globetrotter’s North American Tour.

“This is the best weather, the best people,” he said.

The 2024 Harlem Globetrotter North American Tour continues Saturday, Feb. 24 in Santa Barbara at the UCSB Thunderdome.