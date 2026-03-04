Police investigate reported hate crime against Cal Poly Jewish fraternity

A hate crime investigation involving a Cal Poly Jewish fraternity, Alpha Epsilon Pi, is underway.

According to Cal Poly officials, a group of men in a large white truck drove past the fraternity and yelled antisemitic slurs at residents on Saturday.

Information shared by the university with the campus community states that the people in the truck then parked, entered the property through an unlocked gate, and got into a confrontation with residents.

According to the police report, during that confrontation, one person punched a 21-year-old resident in the head. The group then took off in the truck.

The report was filed with the San Luis Obispo police department on Monday.

"This is the kind of thing that reminds you that we're different. This is the kind of thing that happens to Jewish students on campus that we were concerned about, and so the day before, they might not have been concerned about it, but now going forward, this is something that they've been targeted with," said Joshua Burt, the Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League Tri-Counties office.

In a statement, the national organization for AEPi said, "AEPi will not be silenced or deterred. We remain proud of our Jewish identity and values. Acts of hate will only strengthen our resolve to live openly and confidently as Jewish students on campus."

In an email to students and faculty around 11:30 p.m. Monday, President Jeffrey Armstrong said, "Hateful acts that target members of our Jewish community are hurtful, disgusting and simply unacceptable. Antisemitism and all forms of hate and discrimination run counter to the values at Cal Poly and have no place at our university."

The most recent data from the university shows that in 2024, there were four reported hate crimes in and around campus.

Police say it’s believed four to five men between the ages of 20 and 25 were involved.

They were reported to have been wearing trucker hats, blue jeans, and cowboy-style boots and driving a large white truck with extensive aftermarket lighting.

If you have any information about this incident, you can contact the San Luis Obispo Police Department at (805) 781-7312 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP to leave an anonymous tip.