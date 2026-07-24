Helicopter rescues prompt safety warnings for San Luis Obispo County hikers

San Luis Obispo County emergency and search and rescue teams are urging hikers to prepare before heading outdoors, following two helicopter rescues in recent days using the California Highway Patrol's H-70.

One of those rescues took place Tuesday atop Bishop Peak in the City of San Luis Obispo, where neighbors said the response appeared so intense some thought it might have been a training exercise. San Luis Obispo City Emergency Manager Joe Little confirmed it was a real medical evacuation.

City of San Luis Obispo A helicopter medical rescue took place on July 21 on Bishop Peak - video courtesy Joe Little of SLO City Emergency Management

"It's the only rescue helicopter we have in the county," Little said.

Just days prior, the same crew rescued a hiker who had fallen at the cliffs at Montaña de Oro.

California Highway Patrol Montaña de Oro CHP helicopter rescue happened after hiker fell off a cliff in mid-July 2026.

Little said that heat, sun exposure, and a lack of wind can quickly become dangerous for outdoor enthusiasts.

"If there's no wind, high UV, and all those things add up, it can take a toll on somebody," Little said.

He also warned that wildlife encounters are common this time of year.

"We have rattlesnakes all over the place, it's that time of year. California has had a number of rattlesnake bites so far this year, and ticks. You're going to go out in the open space, you're going to come up against brush, you're going to come away with ticks, your pets are going to come away with ticks, make sure you're protected," Little said.

KSBY City of SLO Emergency Manager Joe Little pointed to Mother Nature dangers if you go hiking in the month of July

Emergency managers are also urging hikers to leave home with a fully charged phone, not just to make calls, but so rescuers can locate them if needed.

"Too often we see folks that come up and they need assistance, they go to call us, and their phone dies," Little said.

Between listening to music, taking videos, and snapping photos on the trail, a phone that starts the hike at a partial charge may not last. Little said having a charged device is critical.

"We want to make sure we have the ability to find you, and you can only do that if you have a charged cell phone, and make sure between you and your buddy, because we don't hike alone, somebody's got a charged cell phone," Little said.

Additional tips from CAL FIRE and emergency responders in San Luis Obispo County:



Hike in the morning to avoid the heat and bring plenty of water anytime you go.

Know what trail you are on so that if something happens, first responders know where to look.

Listen to your body. If you are becoming fatigued or overheated and you are far from the trailhead, turn back before it becomes a medical emergency.

Watch your footing. Every year, people get too close to cliff edges on the coastline, fall, and need to be rescued. Sometimes these falls are fatal, so use extreme caution when standing near a cliff edge because the soil can give way at any time.

KSBY City of SLO Emergency Manager Joe Little provided tips to KSBY Reporter Jessica Roe for hiking at this time of year

If you have a story idea you would like to send to KSBY Reporter Jessica Roe, you can reach her directly via email at jessica.roe@ksby.com.

