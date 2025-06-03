Here's why two Cal Poly fraternities had their permits revoked by the city

At the last Planning Commission meeting for the City of San Luis Obispo, the Sigma Nu and Delta Chi fraternities had their conditional use permits revoked after multiple citations were issued to both houses over the last year.

It was voted unanimously by the commission to revoke those permits— a decision that goes into effect on June 11.

According to Director of Community Development Timmi Tway, it is not the first case of fraternities coming before the commission to have their permits reviewed after citations.

However, it is the first time in Tway's recent memory to have them revoked.

“Specifically, they cited findings related to compatibility of these uses to the adjacent neighborhood and the ability to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the neighborhood with businesses," Tway explained of the commission's decision to revoke.

The permits are needed to operate as a fraternity in the city.

For Sigma Nu, four citations, including noise violations and unruly gatherings, were issued between September 2024 and now.

For Delta Chi, they were issued three police citations falling under the same categories.

With the new revocation, local resident and Vice Chair of the SLO Residents for Quality Neighborhoods (RQN) Brett Cross is curious as to how it will help solve the problem.

“How do you then really try to keep them from doing those behaviors?" Cross said.

Cross went on to highlight that it takes a concerted effort from the university, the fraternities, and the city to address issues in the surrounding neighborhoods.

The SLO RQN has numerous members who have complained about fraternity activity in the Alta Vista and Monterey Heights neighborhoods, which surround Cal Poly student housing and Greek life activities.

“They're going to have to come up with changes to the ordinances, changes to the conditions," Cross said. "That's been the tough road to hoe.”

Presidents from both fraternities spoke at the meeting, which included public comment from concerned residents.

For the city, the conditional use permits are designed and modified to help ensure that all parties coexist peacefully.

“We value the Greek life community in this city," Tway said. "We value the student life community in the city, but we have to make sure that people are respecting the zoning regulations, respecting the municipal code, and respecting their neighbors.”

Both fraternities will be able to reapply for the revised conditional use permits for the following school year.

In an email to KSBY, a Cal Poly spokesperson said that “since an organization’s permit is between them and the city, the university doesn’t have any information to provide on that topic.”