Heroes honored after jumping into action to save Oceano man's life

Community members and first responders were honored on Friday after jumping into action to save a man's life.

French Hospital officials say 83-year-old Bob Moloznik was taking a yoga class at Pismo Beach Athletic Club when he suddenly starting going into cardiac arrest.

Bystanders reportedly began helping him immediately, performing CPR while gym staff used a defibrillator to jump-start his heart three times.

Once emergency responders arrived, officials say Moloznik's pulse returned, and he was transported to French Hospital in San Luis Obispo.

The Oceano resident has recovered from the heart attack and is now in great condition, according to hospital staff.

The people involved in saving the 83-year-old's life gathered at the French Hospital's Healing Garden on Friday morning to celebrate the miraculous event.

Moloznik told KSBY that he was grateful to be reunited with his heroes once again.

"The fact that they're all here today to celebrate the success of my event, and the fact that we could all come together and talk about it, is really a wonderful thing," Moloznik said. "I appreciate it very much."

Hospital officials say the reunion was a powerful, full-circle moment that showed the importance of community collaboration.

"This save really highlights just how important the EMS and hospital system worked in tandem to save lives. It really starts with bystanders recognizing that there's a problem and activating the EMS system," Kristi Dickson, the director of cardiovascular services at French Hospital, said.