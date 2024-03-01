Higher yields, less demand for wine in 2023 across California, report says

The Turrentine Brokerage released a grape crush report for 2023 that provided "growers and wineries insight into the inventory position of the California wine business over the past year."

Turrentine Broker and Partner Audra Cooper explained that the biggest concern was the lack of demand.

“Unfortunately, demand was down due to lack of consumer sales as compared to previous years,” Cooper said.

The lack of demand meant that despite high yields, many grapes went uncrushed.

“So the 3.6 million that was crushed statewide and the 530,000 plus that was crushed in the Central Coast could have been much larger, which would have created an even greater excess supply going into 2024,” Cooper explained.

The higher yields, specifically for Chamisal Winery in Edna Valley, were due to weather and the excess rain over the past year which for them, had benefits.

“On our estate, [the rain] was really welcomed," said winemaker Brianne Engles. "We really looked to slightly higher yields to really cover our needs based from our program through our tasting room.”

The downside was that the rain from the past year's storms mixed with the cooler climate caused more white wine varietal grapes to accrue mildew and eventually rot.

“With all that rain we got, which is, which is wonderful for the water tables, did have implications during the growing season with the higher mildew pressure and things like that that we had to work around,” Engles explained.

"These are things that cause quality concerns at the winery level to make good quality, marketable wines,” Cooper added.

Overall, Chamisal invites the rain as it gives them a higher, usable yield and a better flavor with a longer hang time on the vine.

“I'm hopeful that it's similar, at least to some of the larger yields. It's actually what we kind of want to see,” Engles said.

Despite the many factors that impacted the wine economy, Chamisal was nominated for Wine Enthusiasts' Winery of the Year for 2023.