Historic Mee Heng Low Noodle House vying for $50K national grant

For almost 100 years, the Mee Heng Low Noodle House has been at the corner of Chorro Street and Palm Street in downtown San Luis Obispo, having passed through three different sets of family ownership.

“There's definitely a point of pride, and it's kind of hard carrying the torch and being the last one," said manager and chef Russell Kwong. "I think a lot of people, like, rely on us to keep going.”

Kwong’s family has owned the restaurant since 2009. He took over operations in 2020.

Kwong says he’s seen the city’s historic Chinatown District evolve while his restaurant has continued to stand tall.

“I think we get a lot of tourists and people that come through and they like come to some Chinatown and they're like, 'Where is it?' and it's like, 'Well, it's this and this and that,' and I think it would be nice to just have a little more to show,” he said.

In order to keep Chinatown at the forefront of people’s minds, Kwong says the restaurant is in need of a makeover.

“I'm an avid researcher and I want to find any way we can to help support our local long-time restaurants," said McKenzie Taffe, City of San Luis Obispo's Economic Development Analyst.

Last year, Taffe alerted Kwong to the Backing Historic Small Restaurants grant program through American Express and the National Trust for Historic Preservation that provides 50 small or independently owned restaurants across the country with $50,000 for exterior improvements.

“If Russell and Mee Heng Low is able to win this restaurant grant to redo their neon sign or their infrastructure and really match and sort of revitalize the restaurant, I think it would be great," Taffe said.

The grant money would go toward plans to renovate the exterior and replace the neon signage to return the iconic look to its former glory.

KSBY NEWS

“I think they're going to repaint it, retube it and everything and make it look brand new," Kwong said of the exterior renovation.

The application for the grant wrapped up June 2, and Kwong noted that it received tremendous community support.

“It really feels good knowing that a lot of people are supporting us and want this to happen," Kwong said.

The grant is intended to help protect unique and community-based historical restaurants. Recipients receive funding in two payments with a $40,000 initial payment for public-facing improvements, followed by a $10,000 installment at the conclusion of those improvements, which must be done by January 31, 2026.

Kwong said he’ll know whether he gets the grant by July.