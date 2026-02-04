Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Historic railroad semaphore returns to view at San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum

The San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum lifted a piece of railroad history back into view on Tuesday.

After eight months of careful restoration, a 30-foot historic railroad semaphore is now installed.

San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum board member Michael Burrell says projects like this bring history back to life for the community.

"It's important to us because not many railroad museums have stuff like this. All the things that you see here are things that are pretty much to our museum only, and that's what makes this museum very interesting is because of the artifacts," Burrell said.

The restoration project aims to preserve a key piece of railroad history and marks another step in the museum's ongoing efforts to expand public displays.

