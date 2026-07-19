Historical Octagon Barn of San Luis Obispo celebrates its 120th anniversary

The Octagon Barn in San Luis Obispo celebrated its 120th anniversary on National Ice Cream Day, Saturday, July 18.

In celebration of the milestone, Harmony Valley Creamery hosted an ice cream booth alongside music from local artist Cigar Box Ray.

The old dairy farm, and the first of its kind to have eight sides, was built back in 1906. Operations continued at the barn until 1950, when more industrialized dairy competitors in the Central Valley pushed out the need for local dairy farmers.

Now, in 2026, the Octagon Barn lies at the head of the Bob Jones Trail. It was on the verge of collapse when the Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County repaired and revitalized the building.

“Agriculture and local food is such an important part of our lives, all of us. We rely on good, healthy food," said Executive Director of the Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County, Kaila Dettman. "And so honoring the history of the hard-working families that have created this community that we live in is a big part of what we're doing here."

The Octagon Barn now serves as a community center and hosts weddings, fundraisers, concerts, and more.