Homes within a fire severity zone will soon have new regulations

8,726 parcels have been designated as part of a fire severity zone in the City of San Luis Obispo. A change that will require property owners across the city to alter landscaping and building features under the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) code.

Scott Cleere has lived off Johnson Avenue since 1996. His home now falls within the very high fire severity zone.

“It's concerning for insurance premiums, and more importantly concerning out of general safety,” Cleere said.

On Tuesday night the San Luis Obispo City Council heard a presentation on the WUI code from San Luis Obispo Fire Chief Todd Tuggle and Fire Marshal Josh Daniels.

Under the WUI code, homeowners in very high severity zones must clear vegetation within 5 feet of their homes and trim tree branches at least 5 feet above roof lines.

Dead debris must be removed from roofs and gutters, and combustible fencing near buildings must be replaced.

Homeowners at the council meeting voiced concerns about the cost of the required changes and the potential removal of trees.

Some residents said they had already begun altering their landscaping.

“I've already gone around the house and see there's at least one tree that I may have to cut down and some bushes to pull back. Beyond that my house was built to fire standards,” said Les Pennley, a long time San Luis Obispo resident.

“It's a tricky thing — 1–5 ft is where you have to have absolutely no fuel next to your house, so we're going to have to change out landscaping dramatically,” said Cleere.

The WUI code must be implemented by the city, but the council will decide whether to adopt it as presented or make it stricter.

The council is expected to take up the matter again at a meeting next month.