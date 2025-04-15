How a local animal hospital is making vaccinating your pet easier

Starting this month, the Cuesta Park Animal Hospital will be hosting low-cost canine and feline vaccine clinics every Wednesday from 1 to 4 pm.

"Preventative care is of high priority with your animals. With vaccines, you're preventing very serious diseases," hospital manager Casey Jankovich said.

Jankovich says that this vaccine clinic is unique since it's offered weekly and not all clinics are held at a fully-functioning animal hospital, meaning that pets can be cared for on site if they have a negative reaction to a vaccine.

She says they see a lot of pets in need of vaccines and designed the clinic as a more convenient option for pet owners.

"Every veterinary practice provides vaccines," says hospital owner and veternarian Ofer Cherbinsky. "It usually requires an appointment. Sometimes it comes with a price for the visit itself, but the vaccine clinic does not require any appointments and the visit itself doesn't cost any money. We only charge for the vaccine themselves."

He says that they will continue to hold the clinic for as long as they see a need for it.

Around 10 people showed up for the April 9 clinic. Jankovich says the clinic will save pet owners around $20 on vaccines.