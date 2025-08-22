How construction crews stay safe during the hot weather

Despite record-setting heat in some parts of the Central Coast this week, construction crews are still hard at work. That's why there are rules in place to make sure they're safe.

"At Caltrans, our crews face tough conditions from hot pavements. Shoulders, tree trimming and guardrail work are especially challenging during the high heat season," said Celeste Morales, Caltrans District 5 Public Information Officer.

"Heat illness is the number one cause of weather-related deaths in the State of California," said Alan Reitz, JW Designs Safety Manager. "Those statistics are really important for us to recognize and to be able to make sure that we utilize the proper procedures by Cal/OSHA to ensure they get done and everybody goes home safe every night to their families."

JW Design recently broke ground on a construction project off Buckley Road in San Luis Obispo.

"Any time we get over 80 degrees, we're providing shade, rest, shelter, but as well, [when] we get up over 95 degrees, we've got a real important high heat illness prevention standard," Reitz said.

Cal/OSHA standards require certain protocols depending on the temperature as part of Title 8 Section 3395.

If temperatures exceed 80 degrees, employers are required to provide a shaded rest area, breaks and access to water.

"At least one quart per person per hour, and the rest breaks to be able to utilize that as well," Reitz said.

"We encourage hydration and just frequent breaks," Morales said. "And we also, when safe and space allows, we even set up canopies so they have those little cooling stations."

Training is also required to ensure crews recognize the signs of heat illness.

"We have to make sure the superintendents are not only well trained, but able to monitor the employees," Reitz said. "And that's what it really comes down to is their buddies monitoring them, their coworkers, but sometimes they work alone and it really takes the superintendent monitoring those employees every single hour."

Both Reitz and Morales said that work is hardly ever postponed due to hot temperatures.