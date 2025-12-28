How is this break in rain affecting drivers?

After days of rain, flood warnings and high winds, the Central Coast woke up to sunny skies on Saturday morning.

Cameron Cozza said rain doesn’t bother him while driving but he keeps an eye on traffic.

“To me, I mean, traffic's always worse,” Cozza said. “Again, I'm not really affected by weather that much so other than traffic, I didn't have any issues or complaints.”

Cozza said he drove his van from Washington to visit family in Arroyo Grande and isn’t afraid to drive in inclement weather.

“I’ve come up with a term recently called a weather weenie,” Cozza said. “It's people that kind of get scared of the weather, which I totally get, but I drive this thing. I've driven all over the place.”

While Cozza is gearing up for his trip home after New Year’s Day, one 5 cities resident is making his way home after a two month road trip. Jared Crawford said his trip wasn’t affected by the rain.

“I’ve been living out of this and not in hotels or motels,” Crawford said. “Traveling in the rain wasn’t too bad but we had a lot of rain.”

Crawford said he’s not worried about current travel plans, but is nervous about the number of people who will be on the central coast to ring in the new year.

“Traffic is getting to be a bit wild,” Crawford said. “Yeah, lots of vehicles out. With new year’s coming up it’s probably going to get even more, we’re probably going to have more traffic.”

The rain might be gone, but roads could still be damaged from the storm. Roads have the potential to have leftover floodwater and debris. When driving, it’s recommended by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to drive slowly and stay vigilant.