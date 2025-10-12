How to participate in San Luis Obispo’s Fall Clean-Up Week

San Luis Obispo is partnering with San Luis Garbage in support of Fall Clean-Up Week. The city holds this week-long initiative for community members to dispose of additional trash and unwanted items. Fall Clean-Up Week will take place Oct. 13-17.

Trash disposal

At no cost, individuals in single-family homes are permitted to leave up to six 32-gallon trash bags next to their containers on normal collection day. Yard trimmings, grass, leaves and other organic materials will not be accepted in these additional trash bags. To organize an organics pick-up on designated collection days, contact San Luis Garbage at (805) 543-0875. Household hazardous waste materials should not be accumulated in trash, recycling or green waste containers. For information on proper disposal, visit San Luis Obispo County's Hazardous Waste Facilities calendar.

Item collection

To organize a free “bulky item” collection for furniture and home goods, account holders in single-family units and multi-family complexes should call San Luis Garbage ahead of time. Multi-family complexes are allowed to dispose of up to four unwanted items, whereas one free bulky item pickup is available for single-family customers.

Prior to scheduling a collection, residents are urged to donate or sell unwanted furniture to reduce the number of items sent to the landfill. San Luis Obispo donation locations include Achievement House Thrift Store, Assistance League, Fred & Betty’s Thrift Store and others.

Placing items on the curb or roadway without scheduling a bulky item pickup is illegal in the City of San Luis Obispo.

For more information, visit SanLuisGarbage.com.

