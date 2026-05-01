How to vote for the first-ever Dream Dog of SLO

Voting is underway to crown the first-ever Dream Dog of San Luis Obispo.

If you're a proud dog owner who thinks your pup has especially good looks, you can consider entering them into the contest as well.

Just submit a photo of your dog online and provide a few short sentences about why he or she is the dreamiest.

It costs $20 to enter your dog and $1 to vote for your favorite.

The top dog will be featured on the front label of a can of beer brewed by There Does Not Exist.

Organizers say every dollar raised will go toward supporting people in the community who are terminally ill.

"This is a great way to honor a really important part of your life, which is your pet, but more than that, it's a really great way to honor the lives of the people in our community who at any moment may have their last chance at a dream, and you can be part of that dream and your dog can be on the cover of a beer can. It just gets better and better," said Ronda Beaman, Dream Makers SLO Founder and Executive Director.

To submit a photo or cast a vote, visit https://www.gogophotocontest.com/dreammakersslo.

Voting ends May 31.

