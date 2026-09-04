Humans remains identified as missing Arroyo Grande man

Human remains have been discovered in San Luis Obispo County belonging to a Arroyo Grande man that was reported missing in 2008.

In June of this year, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office began investigating a report of possible human remains located in a rural area of San Luis Obispo County.

The remains were examined and identified as Patrick Valente who was 58 years old when he was reported missing by family members in July 2008.

Police say the circumstances surrounding Valente's disappearance in 2008 were considered suspicious and were investigated by the Sheriff's Office.

Detectives are investigating this newly discovered evidence in connection with the ongoing investigation into Valente's disappearance.

Anyone with information regarding Valente's disapperance is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 805-781-4500.