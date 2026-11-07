Hundreds gather in San Luis Obispo for annual Central Coast Economic Forecast

Hundreds of people attended the annual Central Coast Economic Forecast in San Luis Obispo on Friday, Nov. 6.

Local business leaders, elected officials and economic experts gathered at the Alex Madonna Expo Center to discuss the state of the Central Coast economy and the national economic outlook.

Among the key takeaways, experts highlighted Diablo Canyon, SpaceX operations at Vandenberg Space Force Base, local aerospace companies, premium wine and high-end tourism as major economic drivers for the region.

Those industries are helping support local jobs and generate billions of dollars in economic activity on the Central Coast.

Experts also discussed some of the challenges facing the region as it looks toward future economic growth.

Among the needs highlighted during the forecast was affordable housing, an issue discussed in connection with the region's workforce and continued economic development.

The annual event brings together leaders from across the Central Coast to examine economic trends affecting local businesses, industries and communities.