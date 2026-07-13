Hundreds of kids participate in Central Coast flag football tournament

Hundreds of kids from across California came to San Luis Obispo for the weekend for a first-of-its-kind flag football tournament.

Central Coast Flag hosted its summer invitational at Laguna Middle School. Organizers say more than 340 kids competed in divisions ranging from small children to high school students.

Organizers say every team was guaranteed at least 3 games before heading into single-elimination brackets.

Saturday featured coed teams while Sunday focused on all-girls divisions. The event highlighted the massive growth of flag football on the Central Coast.