'I want the people brought to justice': Cal Poly assault victim and family speak out

According to Cal Poly, at approximately 3 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, a student was physically assaulted in Poly Canyon Village while he was walking back to his dorm room alone.

“It’s good that I'm safe, but I feel more distressed that it could happen to someone else since we don't really know who it is," the victim told KSBY.

The student, who did not want his name to be shared publicly, said he was walking at the corner of Village Dr. and Canyon Circle when six men between the ages of 18 and 20 started shouting homophobic slurs at him from a white four-door sedan.

“I said I just wanted to go home and I walked off and that's when they cut me off," he said. “The car pulled up in front of me. Everyone got out and then that's when the altercation happened.”

“They got out of their vehicle and they have now set up more of a, for lack of a better term, an ambush," the victim's father, Michael, described as he walked through the breezeway where his son was attacked. "You have no place to go. You're in between two buildings. The only place you can go is backwards."

According to his parents, the student suffered a dislocated jaw, a concussion, and multiple wounds to his face.

The incident has left some students nervous about walking around campus at night.

"It was terrifying," one student said. "I didn't really expect this campus [to] have like activity like that."

University representative Matt Lazier said that in the “wake of the incident the Cal Poly Police Department has increased patrols in University Housing areas with both police officers and Mustang Patrol personnel.”

For now, the university is not releasing any further information about the case.

“But we need to make sure that nobody else goes through this. That's the whole goal," his parents said. "I want the people brought to justice, they’re criminals.”

In addition to reporting to the Cal Poly Police Department, anyone with information about this crime can call Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP to report the information anonymously.