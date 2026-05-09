Images: See why reservations are required at Breda Restaurant in San Luis Obispo

Chef Florencia Breda may not have taken first place in the Food Network's "Ultimate Baking Championship" finale, but reservations at her restaurant in San Luis Obispo spiked when viewers got a look at her delicacies.

Images from KSBY and courtesy of Chef Florencia Breda The images in this gallery showcase the work by Chef Florencia Breda of Breda Restaurant in SLO, ho took third place on May 4, 2026 on the "Ultimate Baking Championship" featuring top pastry chefs. Breda placed third, and uniquely the first and second place chefs are also located at restaurants in California. Breda Restaurant in in San Luis Obispo, CA on the Central Coast, halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco.



Breda and her wife Christine own the restaurant on the south side of Higuera Street just before Osos.

On May 4, 2026, the finale aired in which Breda's work was showcased. She left town for three weeks to film the season, but had to abide by a strict non-disclosure agreement (NDA), keeping mum on whether she won, what she created, or even how far she made it in the competition.

Images from KSBY and courtesy of Chef Florencia Breda The images in this gallery showcase the work by Chef Florencia Breda of Breda Restaurant in SLO, ho took third place on May 4, 2026 on the "Ultimate Baking Championship" featuring top pastry chefs. Breda placed third, and uniquely the first and second place chefs are also located at restaurants in California. Breda Restaurant in in San Luis Obispo, CA on the Central Coast, halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco.



In the end, she was proud to have even been considered for the competition, which she categorized as a series of coincidences.

Images from KSBY and courtesy of Chef Florencia Breda The images in this gallery showcase the work by Chef Florencia Breda of Breda Restaurant in SLO, ho took third place on May 4, 2026 on the "Ultimate Baking Championship" featuring top pastry chefs. Breda placed third, and uniquely the first and second place chefs are also located at restaurants in California. Breda Restaurant in in San Luis Obispo, CA on the Central Coast, halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco.



Breda and her partner got married in March 2025. A month later, they opened the restaurant. A mere six months later, she began receiving direct messages (DMs) on Instagram, which she thought were spam. Only after Food TV continued to contact her by email and phone did she realize the interest and show were for real.

Breda made it to the finale.

"There were only three of us. It was very amazing because we were all from California," Breda told KSBY News reporter Jessica Roe. "From the very first episode, I felt like the community came together, and then through the weeks (it aired), every challenge I passed, it kept growing and growing, the following."

Images from KSBY and courtesy of Chef Florencia Breda The images in this gallery showcase the work by Chef Florencia Breda of Breda Restaurant in SLO, ho took third place on May 4, 2026 on the "Ultimate Baking Championship" featuring top pastry chefs. Breda placed third, and uniquely the first and second place chefs are also located at restaurants in California. Breda Restaurant in in San Luis Obispo, CA on the Central Coast, halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco.



The couple realized they had a hit as they began showcasing in the SLO restaurant the same item she was cooking that week on the show.

"We had 45 seats in the restaurant, and we figured that was plenty," Chef Breda said, as they set up for viewers who came in to watch the finale in person, yet nearly 100 people showed up.

Photo Courtesy Chef Florencia Breda

Chef Breda extends a huge thank you to the Chef of Cafe Roma, who sponsored her to originally come to California from her home in Italy, and the chef at Mistura, who also owns Mama's Meatballs and Nicola Restaurant, where she first showcased locally her sophisticated European pastry techniques and chocolatier skills.

You can learn more about Breda Restaurant at https://www.breda-slo.com/, and to make reservations, the restaurant can be reached at (805) 439-1012.

Images from KSBY and courtesy of Chef Florencia Breda The images in this gallery showcase the work by Chef Florencia Breda of Breda Restaurant in SLO, ho took third place on May 4, 2026 on the "Ultimate Baking Championship" featuring top pastry chefs. Breda placed third, and uniquely the first and second place chefs are also located at restaurants in California. Breda Restaurant in in San Luis Obispo, CA on the Central Coast, halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco.



Images from KSBY and courtesy of Chef Florencia Breda The images in this gallery showcase the work by Chef Florencia Breda of Breda Restaurant in SLO, ho took third place on May 4, 2026 on the "Ultimate Baking Championship" featuring top pastry chefs. Breda placed third, and uniquely the first and second place chefs are also located at restaurants in California. Breda Restaurant in in San Luis Obispo, CA on the Central Coast, halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco.



Images from KSBY and courtesy of Chef Florencia Breda The images in this gallery showcase the work by Chef Florencia Breda of Breda Restaurant in SLO, ho took third place on May 4, 2026 on the "Ultimate Baking Championship" featuring top pastry chefs. Breda placed third, and uniquely the first and second place chefs are also located at restaurants in California. Breda Restaurant in in San Luis Obispo, CA on the Central Coast, halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

