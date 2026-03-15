Inmate dies at San Luis Obispo County Jail on Saturday night

Officials from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office say an inmate died on Saturday night.

While medication was being distributed at the County Jail, the custody and medical staff noticed that an incarcerated person was experiencing a medical emergency. Staff immediately began life-saving measures, including CPR, until paramedics arrived on scene.

The person was identified as 48-year-old Trenidad Castilleja from San Luis Obispo. Officials say he remained unresponsive and was pronounced deceased by paramedics at around 8:59 p.m.

According to the sheriff's office, Castilleja had been arrested by the San Luis Obispo Police Department on December 18, 2024, and was in custody on three separate cases. At the time of his death, two cases had been resolved, and sentencing was pending in the third. Castilleja had an extensive history with the County Jail, having been booked more than 24 times since 1998.

Officials have not revealed a cause of death; however, foul play is not suspected at this time.