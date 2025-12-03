'It gives hope': Non-profit hosts Christmas party for kids affected by cancer

Dozens of families gathered at the Madonna Inn Tuesday night for the annual Children's Christmas Party, hosted by local non-profit Jack's Helping Hand.

Children affected by cancer— along with their families— were invited to enjoy an evening of scavenger hunts, music, food, a magic show, and a visit from Santa Claus.

The non-profit also handed out gifts that were collected from its annual toy drive.

Joe Lino, a father from Santa Maria whose daughter was diagnosed with cancer four years ago, told KSBY that the event brings hope to his family.

"Smiles and joy is part of the healing process, so to see any of these children smile for one moment is priceless," Lino said. "The smiles that Jack's Helping Hand has brought to our family is amazing. It gives hope and it brings happiness to the families when they're down and out."

Jack's Helping Hand has hosted the Children's Christmas Party for the past 11 years, and has reportedly been helping local families cover the cost of cancer treatment for nearly two decades.