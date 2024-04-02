It's National Donate Life Month: How your blood donation helps others on the Central Coast

April is National Donate Life Month and the non-profit Vitalant is encouraging more people to become blood donors to keep up with the need for blood locally and nationwide.

According to Vitalant’s Beau Mercurio, 62% of the population is eligible to give blood. After there were a record 46,000 transplants last year, he says blood donors are needed more than ever.

“We're looking for new donors," Mercurio said. "The youngsters or the folks that are on the sidelines thinking about it need to just get into the center and start donating.”

Many of the people that I met in the chairs of the donation room, like Bruce Ferrall, who’s given almost 19 gallons since 1989, are repeat customers.

“I started out working at a hospital and they give you incentives to give blood,” Ferrall explained.

But the biggest incentive of them all is saving someone’s life.

“One pint of blood has a potential to save three lives,” Mercurio stated.

While many people are eligible and don't even know it, it's also easier than people think, taking only 30-45 minutes to extract one pint of blood.

“It's really pretty easy. It's not scary. They're really good,” said Cambria resident Lynda Jensen.

People who donate at Vitalant through April 20 have a chance to win a gift card. But another reward is knowing that 95% of the blood donated on the Central Coast is used to supply hospitals in this area, meaning you’re helping save the lives of people in your own community.

“If you got it, give it.”

SLO County Blood Drives in April:



Wednesday, April 3 — San Luis Sports Therapy, Morro Bay, noon–3:30 p.m.

Monday, April 8 — SLO County employees, 1055 Monterey Street, noon–5 p.m.

Monday, April 15 — Cal Poly SLO, 1 Grand Avenue, 9 a.m.– 2 p.m.

You don't have to wait for a blood drive. Click here to make an appointment with Vitalant directly.