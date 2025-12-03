IWMA issues disposal guidance for recalled Rad Power Bike batteries

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued an urgent safety warning, advising consumers to immediately stop using lithium-ion batteries for Rad Power Bikes e-bike models RP-1304 and HL-RP-S1304.

The CPSC says it has received reports of more than 30 fires related to these batteries.

Consumers should remove these batteries from their e-bikes and dispose of them through approved channels for hazardous waste disposal.

The San Luis Obispo County Integrated Waste Management Authority (IWMA) shared the following disposal options:

