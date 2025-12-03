Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
IWMA issues disposal guidance for recalled Rad Power Bike batteries

The U.S. CPSC warns users to immediately stop using Rad Power Bikes’ lithium-ion e-bike batteries and dispose of them through approved hazardous-waste channels.
In this photo taken Wednesday, May 15, 2019, a Rad Power Bikes sales associate stands with an electric bicycle he's delivering to a customer at the shop in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Posted

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued an urgent safety warning, advising consumers to immediately stop using lithium-ion batteries for Rad Power Bikes e-bike models RP-1304 and HL-RP-S1304.

The CPSC says it has received reports of more than 30 fires related to these batteries.

Consumers should remove these batteries from their e-bikes and dispose of them through approved channels for hazardous waste disposal.

The San Luis Obispo County Integrated Waste Management Authority (IWMA) shared the following disposal options:

  • Best Buy stores are currently accepting these batteries at no cost.
  • Beginning December 5, residents may bring affected batteries to the following Household Hazardous Waste Facilities at no cost:
    • Nipomo Hazardous Waste Facility – Saturdays 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
    • Cold Canyon Landfill, San Luis Obispo – Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
    • Morro Bay Hazardous Waste Facility – Saturdays 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
    • Chicago Grade Landfill – Saturdays 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
    • Paso Landfill – Saturdays 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
    • Heritage Ranch (for Heritage Ranch residents only) – Fridays 12 p.m.–2 p.m.
