IWMA issues disposal guidance for recalled Rad Power Bike batteries

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued an urgent safety warning, advising consumers to immediately stop using lithium-ion batteries for Rad Power Bikes e-bike models RP-1304 and HL-RP-S1304.
The CPSC says it has received reports of more than 30 fires related to these batteries.
Consumers should remove these batteries from their e-bikes and dispose of them through approved channels for hazardous waste disposal.
The San Luis Obispo County Integrated Waste Management Authority (IWMA) shared the following disposal options:
- Best Buy stores are currently accepting these batteries at no cost.
- Beginning December 5, residents may bring affected batteries to the following Household Hazardous Waste Facilities at no cost:
- Nipomo Hazardous Waste Facility – Saturdays 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
- Cold Canyon Landfill, San Luis Obispo – Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
- Morro Bay Hazardous Waste Facility – Saturdays 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
- Chicago Grade Landfill – Saturdays 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
- Paso Landfill – Saturdays 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
- Heritage Ranch (for Heritage Ranch residents only) – Fridays 12 p.m.–2 p.m.