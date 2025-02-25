Judge signs gag order in embezzlement case involving former probation officer

A San Luis Obispo County judge has signed a gag order on those involved in the embezzlement case of a former probation officer.

The gag order also applies to law enforcement officers, witnesses, attorneys involved in the case, the attorney's investigators, and any agents or employees of those officials.

Monday's arraignment comes almost three weeks after the San Luis Obispo Superior Court judge issued an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Fallyn Sierra Rollins, who was accused of embezzling more than $100,000 dollars during her time as the treasurer of the San Luis Obispo County Probation Peace Officers' Association.

She was charged with nine counts of grand theft by embezzlement.

When Rollins requested to be released on her own recognizance three days later, the judge reportedly recalled her arrest warrant and reduced bail to $100,000.

The former probation officer has not entered a plea and is set to return to court on April 8.