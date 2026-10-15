Jury convicts man who thought he was meeting 15-year-old girl in San Luis Obispo

A San Luis Obispo County jury has convicted a 42-year-old man who prosecutors say traveled to a local park to meet someone he believed was a 15-year-old girl.

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Genaro SantanaAvalos communicated online with a person he believed was a teenager, but was actually a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s detective working undercover.

Prosecutors say SantanaAvalos drove from Paso Robles to a San Luis Obispo park in December 2024 for the planned meeting. Detectives arrested him when he arrived.

Authorities say methamphetamine, a condom and drug paraphernalia were also found on him. Authorities say SantanaAvalos first denied talking with a 15-year-old and said someone else used his phone.

A forensic examination of his phone confirmed the messages with the decoy, authorities say SantanaAvalos asked the decoy to "hook up" and proposed getting a hotel room after he sent two sexually explicit photos of himself.

Following a seven-day trial, SantanaAvalos was convicted of two felony offenses related to contacting and arranging to meet a minor, along with two misdemeanor drug charges.

He remains out of custody on bail and faces up to five years and six months in state prison.

Sentencing is scheduled for November 19.