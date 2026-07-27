JUST IN: San Luis Obispo mayor avoids censure

San Luis Obispo's mayor avoided censure Monday after a personnel board hearing focused on how she handled a confidential grand jury report.

The city's personnel board met on Monday, July 27 and voted not to censure Mayor Erica Stewart.

The hearing stemmed from a request by Council Member Jan Marx, who asked the personnel board to examine whether Stewart's actions warranted a censure.

At issue was Stewart's decision to forward a confidential civil grand jury report to Cal Poly University back in June 2025.

The report, which was confidential when it was shared with Stewart, addressed what the grand jury described as the "Town and Gown" dynamic between the city and Cal Poly.

The report included complaints from nearby residents that not enough was being done to address fraternities, both sanctioned and unsanctioned, moving into neighborhoods and creating noise violations, trash issues, and other problems. The grand jury began meeting on the matter in 2024.

Stewart acknowledged forwarding the report to Cal Poly. The incumbent mayor is an employee of Cal Poly where she works as a lecturer.

The personnel board received the complaint and on Monday determined next steps, ultimately deciding not to censure the mayor.

Community Reporter Jessica Roe has been following this story and was there for Monday's vote.

You can watch her full report on KSBY News at 6 p.m.

You can watch Jessica's recent sit-down interview with Mayor Stewart here: https://www.ksby.com/san-luis-obispo/i-had-no-idea-i-was-doing-something-wrong-slo-mayor-responds-to-grand-jury-report-controversy