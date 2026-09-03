KCBX cancels 2027 Live Oak Music Festival

KCBX Public Radio has canceled the 2027 Live Oak Music Festival, they say it's due to the loss of federal funding and rising costs associated with producing the three-day event.

The family-friendly festival began as a one-day concert at Biddle Park in Arroyo Grande back in 1989.

It later moved to Live Oak Camp in Santa Barbara before settling at El Chorro Regional Park in San Luis Obispo in 2019. The festival has traditionally taken place over Father's Day weekend.

KCBX says the loss of federal funding through the Corporation for Public Broadcasting means the station must raise an additional $420,000 each year to maintain its current operations and programming.

The station also says declining attendance, along with increasing costs for talent, supplies, services, insurance and staffing, has made producing the festival increasingly difficult.

KCBX is looking into whether the festival could return in some form in 2028.

The station says its priority is now maintaining its public radio service and building a financially sustainable future as it moves forward without federal funding.