Kids learn about nature, sustainability at SLO Botanical Garden Family Free Day

With pleasant weather moving through the Central Coast on Sunday, parents and kids gathered outdoors at the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden for the facility's Family Free Day event.

Families visited the Children's Garden, where kids could enjoy nature-themed activities and crafts.

Experts were also at the event to teach children about science, nature, composting, and animals.

One parent from San Jose told KSBY that the organizers did a great job engaging with the kids.

"For it to be a free day, it gets us out. [It] teaches the kids about compost and sustainability," attendee Ashley Connell said. "They just have such a good time here exploring."

Officials say the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden's next free family event will be their Ladybug Day in March.

More information on the site's upcoming programs can be found online.