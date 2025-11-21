Know a deserving family in need? How to nominate them for annual 'Breaking & Entering Christmas'

Up+Adam's Breaking & Entering Christmas brings the holiday spirit to one local family each year.

From gifts and groceries to decorations and cash, podcast host Adam Montiel and his crew surprise a family in need with all of the holiday fixings.

"With the help of this community and the help of the person that nominates the family, we get into the house when the family doesn't know. We bring in a tree, presents for the kids, money, food, everything they need to have the Christmas that they deserve. The best part, the family stays completely anonymous," Montiel explained.

Last year's recipient was a 76-year-old grandmother raising two grandchildren who lost their parents. In addition to the usual Christmas decorations and gifts, the family received a newer, more reliable vehicle.

Nominations for a deserving family to benefit from the 12th annual Breaking & Entering Christmas are now being accepted, along with donations, at AdamMontiel.com.

Tickets can also be purchased online for Up+Adam's Breaking & Entering Jingle Jam benefit concert on December 11.

