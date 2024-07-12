Korean War era veterans: Lunch gathering happening Saturday at SLO Vets Hall

The Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum is hosting their 2nd annual Korean War Veterans Meetup Saturday at the SLO Vets Hall.

Coffee and pastries will be served beginning at 10:00 a.m., followed by lunch at 11:30 a.m. served by American Legion Post 66. Last year, the museum hosted a coffee meetup to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice Agreement, which essentially ending the Korean War (1950-1953). More than 30 veterans attended, met fellow comrades, and shared stories of their military service.

The museum welcomes all veterans of the Korean War era, not solely those who served overseas during the three-year period.

“It is amazing, especially when we’re doing these period-specific events, because we’re bringing together all of the veterans from that service period,” said Morgan Boyd, San Luis Obispo County Veterans Services Officer. “Not only does it give us time to honor them, but it gives them time to engage with each other. Some of them find out they were serving in units together or nearby. They’re forming new kinships later in life that mean a tremendous amount to them. It’s extremely important that the museum hosts these events.”

Handmade gift bags with gift cards and homemade treats, donated by American Legion Auxiliary Unit 432 in Cambria, will be given to veterans who attend. There will also be a door prize raffle with a gift card by Old SLO BBQ. As of Friday afternoon, over 30 veterans have RSVP’d.

Click here to RSVP.

Lunch is sponsored by the Gary Sinise Foundation. Coffee is being provided by Coastal Peaks Coffee.

During the gathering, Marg Luth, a local female Korean War veteran, will be honored with a certificate from the Military Women’s Memorial in Washington D.C. Click here for a story of Honor Flight Central Coast California’s October 2022 trip about a local veteran being honored by the Military Women’s Memorial.